JOB ALERT: LeMatic, a worldwide innovator in the baking industry is hiring

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — LeMatic, a worldwide innovator in the baking industry is hiring in Jackson.
The company says they offer very competitive wages and full benefits.
The group is located at 2410 W. Main St. in Jackson.
They are hiring a CNC machinist, electrical assembly, mechanical assembly, aftermarket salesperson, and a waterjet operator.
Here is a list of some of the thing LeMatic says they’re offering:
-Competitive Wages
-Full Health, Vision, and Dental Benefits
-Short-Term Disability
-Paid Time Off
-401K
-Limited Life Insurance Policy.
For more information head to LeMatic.com