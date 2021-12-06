JOB ALERT: LeMatic, a worldwide innovator in the baking industry is hiring

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators are looking into the deal that would bring Donald Trump’s new social media company to the stock market, one that has attracted both legions of fans of the former president and people looking to make a quick profit.

The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. It also gave some financial forecasts for the company, which is hoping to rival Twitter and other platforms that banned Trump, along with Netflix and other streaming video services. It said over the weekend that it’s lined up $1 billion in promised investments from a group of unnamed institutional investors.