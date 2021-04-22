JOB ALERT: McCarthy Building Company is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– McCarthy Building Company is hiring.

McCarthy is constructing the largest utility-scale solar project in Michigan and needs General Laborers and Equipment Operators.

The company says they offer competitive pay and benefits available, with walk-in interviews in Owosso at the Armory, 215 North Water Street, this Friday from 8 am to noon.

Benefits include:

  • Starting pay $15/hr. or more
  • Overtime available
  • Medical, Dental, Vision, and 401k available after 30 days
  • Must be 18 or older

Face Mask/Covering Required Walk-in Interviews after 4/27 Tuesday and Thursdays Apprentice Sponsorships Available.

