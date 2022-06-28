LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals in several fields, offering great pay and benefits.

Positions include nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and many more.

They are also hiring corrections officers and they say each facility operates like a small city, so there are needs for a wide array of positions.

That includes plumbers, electricians, and maintenance workers, teachers, food service workers, counselors, accountants, mental health professionals, dental assistants, librarians, and secretaries.

If you’re interested, visit the MDOC website at michigan.gov/corrections.