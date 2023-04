LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Midwest Bus is looking for candidates who want to learn and obtain skills in the heavy duty automotive repair and remanufacturing industry.

This includes areas of body, welding, electrical and mechanical.

Benefits include competitive wages, paid holidays, and medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as life insurance after 60 days.

Other benefits include 401K after one year and vacation pay.

For more information, visit their website below.