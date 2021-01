National Composites, an industry leader in building composite parts for heavy equipment, rescue vehicles and much more is hiring in Holt, and two locations in Owosso. Join us for open interviews January 8th, 9th and 11th and join our growing company.

$1,000 signing bonus!

Perfect attendance initiative monthly bonus

$250 employee referral bonus

PTO & paid holidays

And many other benefits!

Call 989-723-8997 Ext. 110 or email your resume to Careers@NationalComposites.com