LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Neogen is hiring and they’re looking for a packaging assistant, a shipping clerk and quality control techs.

Both packaging and shipping jobs need first and second shift workers that will pay $14 and $15 an hour respectively.

The quality control tech will be paid $16 an hour for a 4-day work week.

In addition, the company is offering dental, health, and vision benefits along with a 401-K.

For more information, visit Neogen’s website.