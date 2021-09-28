JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Neogen, a food safety company, is hiring for multiple positions at $15 per hour or more.
Here is what they’re looking for:
- Shipping Clerk- 2nd shift
- Picks orders for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts. Packs and labels order for shipment.
- $15.00 an hour
- 3 day weekends
- Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
- Accruing PTO
- Machine Operator- 3rd Shift
- Dispensing media through machine, labeling components & inspecting product.
- $15.50 an hour
- Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
- Accruing PTO
- Material Handler- 1st shift
- Move material from the warehouse to manufacturing areas and replenishing finished goods for manufacturing. Process scrap forms and pulling materials.
- $15.00 an hour
- Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
- Accruing PTO
If you are interested in applying, head to Neogen’s website.