JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Neogen, a food safety company, is hiring for multiple positions at $15 per hour or more.

Here is what they’re looking for:

Shipping Clerk- 2 nd shift Picks orders for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts. Packs and labels order for shipment. $15.00 an hour 3 day weekends Health, Dental, Vision and 401k Accruing PTO

shift Machine Operator- 3 rd Shift Dispensing media through machine, labeling components & inspecting product. $15.50 an hour Health, Dental, Vision and 401k Accruing PTO

Shift Material Handler- 1 st shift Move material from the warehouse to manufacturing areas and replenishing finished goods for manufacturing. Process scrap forms and pulling materials. $15.00 an hour Health, Dental, Vision and 401k Accruing PTO

shift

If you are interested in applying, head to Neogen’s website.