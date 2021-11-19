JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Neogen in Lansing is hiring for multiple positions.

These are two of the positions Neogen has open:

Packaging Assistant- 1 st & 2 nd shift – Dispense bulk solutions and blended powders into final product packaging and label components. $13.00 an hour Health, Dental, Vision and 401k Accruing PTO Internal growth opportunity

Shipping Clerk- 2nd & 3rd Shift – Picks and packs for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts. $15.00 an hour 3 day weekends Health, Dental, Vision and 401k Accruing PTO Internal growth opportunity

If you are interested in working full or part-time, text Neogen at 517-224-5463.