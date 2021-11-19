JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Neogen in Lansing is hiring for multiple positions.

These are two of the positions Neogen has open:

  • Packaging Assistant- 1st & 2nd shift – Dispense bulk solutions and blended powders into final product packaging and label components.
    • $13.00 an hour
    • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
    • Accruing PTO
    • Internal growth opportunity
  • Shipping Clerk- 2nd & 3rd Shift  – Picks and packs for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts.
    • $15.00 an hour
    • 3 day weekends
    • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
    • Accruing PTO
    • Internal growth opportunity

If you are interested in working full or part-time, text Neogen at 517-224-5463.

