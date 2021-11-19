JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Neogen in Lansing is hiring for multiple positions.
These are two of the positions Neogen has open:
- Packaging Assistant- 1st & 2nd shift – Dispense bulk solutions and blended powders into final product packaging and label components.
- $13.00 an hour
- Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
- Accruing PTO
- Internal growth opportunity
- Shipping Clerk- 2nd & 3rd Shift – Picks and packs for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts.
- $15.00 an hour
- 3 day weekends
- Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
- Accruing PTO
- Internal growth opportunity
If you are interested in working full or part-time, text Neogen at 517-224-5463.