JOB ALERT: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Neogen, a food safety company, is hiring for multiple positions at $15 per hour or more.

Here is what they’re looking for:

  • Shipping Clerk- 2nd shift
    • Picks orders for shipments to both foreign and domestic accounts.  Packs and labels order for shipment. 
      • $15.00 an hour
      • 3 day weekends
      • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
      • Accruing PTO
  • Machine Operator- 3rd Shift
    • Dispensing media through machine, labeling components & inspecting product.
      • $15.50 an hour
      • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
      • Accruing PTO
  • Material Handler- 1st shift
    • Move material from the warehouse to manufacturing areas and replenishing finished goods for manufacturing. Process scrap forms and pulling materials.
      • $15.00 an hour
      • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
      • Accruing PTO

If you are interested in applying, head to Neogen’s website.

