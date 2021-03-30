JOB ALERT: Parker Hannifin is hiring

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Parker Hannifin in Mason is hiring.

Parker Hannifin is a global leader in motion and control technologies for the industrial and aerospace industries.

They are hiring for machine operators, assembly techs, team leaders and many other positions.

Parker Hannifin is hiring for all shifts.

According to the company they offer competitive pay and opportunity for advancement. Benefits are available on your first day of work and include health, life, and dental along with a clean and safe workplace.

Those looking to apply can do so here.