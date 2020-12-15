JOB ALERT: Peckham is hiring

LNASING, Mich. (WLNS)— Peckham is the feature of today’s Job Alert and the company is looking to hire 200 positions in Mid-Michigan.

Jobs are available for individuals both with and without disabilities.

Positions include:

Customer Service Representative– $150 sign-on bonus

IT Help Desk — Work from Home

Manufacturing Operations– Seeking skilled sewers and entry-level operators + $150 bonus

Those looking to apply can do so here.

Peckham will also host a Virtual Job Fair Thursday, December 17th from 9am-12pm.

A Facebook live Q&A event will be held on Tuesday, December 15th from 3 to 4:30pm.