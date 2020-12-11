LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In today’s Job Alert, Resource MFG is hiring for jobs at Manitou Boats.

The company is looking to hire for several shifts including:

1st Shift first shift 6am to 4:30pm on furniture installation, decking and wall mounting

2nd Shift $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay 3PM-12AM

Weekend Shift $15.00 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 6AM-2:30PM

Weekend Shift $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 3:30PM-12AM

Those looking to apply can do so here or by calling 517-323-4710.