JOB ALERT: Resource MFG is hiring

Job Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In today’s Job Alert, Resource MFG is hiring for jobs at Manitou Boats.

The company is looking to hire for several shifts including:

  • 1st Shift first shift 6am to 4:30pm on furniture installation, decking and wall mounting
  • 2nd Shift $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay 3PM-12AM
  • Weekend Shift $15.00 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 6AM-2:30PM
  • Weekend Shift $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 3:30PM-12AM

Those looking to apply can do so here or by calling 517-323-4710.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan