LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)--- Do you have a great business idea? Or are you an entrepreneur? Or have you been in business 2 years or less? Lansing Built to Last is a new business model competition being held for Michigan residents. If you’re a lifelong resident who’s always had a great idea and wants their community to thrive, this competition is for you.

If you are interested you just need to submit your “intent to compete” by March 14th.