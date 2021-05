LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– ProLogistix is hiring for WIT Logistics for warehouse positions, sorting packages.

The jobs offer a compensation of $17 per hour on Weekends and $15 per hour on Weekdays.

Immediate starts available for Full time, part time and weekend work.

Shifts include:

1st Shift: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2nd Shift 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Those looking to apply can do so here.