Job Alert: Resource MFG is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Resource MFG is holding open interviews Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm, to fill second shift and weekend shifts for a new warehouse company opening in Lansing.

2nd Shift Warehouse Associate: 3PM to 12AM:

  • $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay

Weekend Shift Warehouse Associate: 6AM-2:30PM

  • $15.00 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay

Weekend Shift Warehouse Associate: 3:30PM-12AM

  • $15.50 per hour plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday

For details on where to apply, visit https://www.resourcemfg.com/

