JOB ALERT: Shyft Group is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Shyft Group is hiring for several shifts and will host a job fair next week on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to the company they offer:
- 1st and 3rd shift openings
- $15.50 to start on 1st; up to $17.50 within 2-years
- $16.50 to start on 3rd; up to $18.50 within 2-years
- Additional $.75/hr attendance bonus
- $500 Referral Bonus
- Benefits start Day One
- Great team atmosphere, Outstanding training program
Offers will be made on-site, and start days are immediate.