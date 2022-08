CHELSEA, Mich. (WLNS) — Silver Maples of Chelsea is now hiring for full-time and part-time resident care associates for all shifts.

Wages will be offered at $18 an hour, but they will be based on experience, certifications, and shift.

In addition, regular raises & annual bonuses will be made available, along with a matching 401K program.

Those interested can apply online on the Silver Maples website.