CHELSEA, Mich. (WLNS) — Silver Maples of Chelsea is hiring for multiple positions.

They are hiring both full and part time resident care associates to work day, evening, and night shifts.

Silver Maples says they are offering wages up to $18 per hour based on experiences, certifications and what shift you’re on.

They also offer regular raises and annual bonuses, premium benefits and matching 401K programs, substantial scholarship opportunities, and more.

You can apply online on the Silver Maples website.