LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spare Time is looking to hire a management trainee with salary plus commissions, along with a party planner for additional sales.

In addition, the establishment is hiring servers for the bowling alley and bar, along with the Escapology Room.

If hired, employees will be offered paid time off, medical, and life insurance, along with a 401-K matching account.

For more information, you can visit Spare Time which is located at 3101 East Grand River Avenue.