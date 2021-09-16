JOB ALERT: The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Medical Care Facility, also known as “Dobie Road,” is hosting a job fair on Friday, Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

They are hiring for all positions including RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PTs, OTs, and Dining Services, and are offering extremely competitive wages.

This job fair will take place at 3860 Dobie Rd in Okemos.

All that attend and fill out an application will be entered into a drawing for a $500 sign-on bonus.

To learn more about the open positions, go to https://dobieroad.org/career/