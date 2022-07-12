LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals in several fields offering great pay and benefits.

Positions include nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians and many more. They are also hiring corrections officers.

MDOC says each facility operates almost like a small city, so there are a wide variety of jobs, including plumbers, electricians, maintenance workers, teachers, food servers, and counselors.

If you’re interested, you can visit the website at michigan.gov/mdocjobs.