LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and officials say that includes great pay and benefits.

They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city, so there are needs for a wide array of other positions.

That includes plumbers, counselors, and accountants.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit their website right there on your screen.