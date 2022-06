LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring corrections officers.

Corrections officers get health, dental, vision, and life insurance from the state.

There are also health care jobs available, including nurses, social workers, dentists, x-ray technicians, and more.

Corrections officers can make up to $60,900 in five years.

Plus, there are sign-on and retention bonuses for some jobs.