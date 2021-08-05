JOB ALERT: The Shyft Group is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Shyft Group is hiring for several shifts and will host a job fair next week on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the company they offer:

1 st and 3 rd shift openings

and 3 shift openings $15.50 to start on 1st; up to $17.50 within 2-years

$16.50 to start on 3rd; up to $18.50 within 2-years

Additional $.75/hr attendance bonus

$500 Referral Bonus

Benefits start Day One

Great team atmosphere, Outstanding training program

Offers will be made on-site, and start days are immediate.