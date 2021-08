LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On August 19th, Bulletproof manufacturer, Total Security Solutions will host a job fair in Fowlerville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 935 Garden Lane.

The company says they offer good benefits including:

401K

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life

The company is looking for people who can start right away, in positions that include sales, project management, skilled laborers, installers.