OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)– Universal Handling Equipment in Owosso is looking for MIG Welder/Fabricator’s to join their team.

Work experience, references, and a drug screen are required.

Duties include:

Safety Awareness

Blueprint Reading

MIG Welding

Torch Cutting

Overhead Hoisting

Fork Truck Driving

Grinding

Those looking to apply can do so by clicking here.