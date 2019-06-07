Born and raised in Okemos, Michigan, Jodie Unkovich has over 12 years of sales and design experience with Mayberry Homes. Married to Michael Unkovich, who just happens to be one of Mayberry Home’s preferred local lenders with Dart Bank! The couple has two beautiful children who keep them very busy on the home front.

Jodie is a true member of the community in which she works and makes it her personal goal to provide the best customer service; an easy and exciting building process and the highest level of quality, energy efficiency and value for each new homeowner that she has the opportunity to work with.

As an undergraduate, Jodie studied Law at Central Michigan University (Fire up Chips!) and upon graduation chose to return to mid-Michigan to work for the family business; Mayberry Homes. She enjoys every aspect of her career; meeting new people, helping to create someone’s personal vision of their dream home into their reality, watching communities take shape with new homes and new neighbors and producing a quality product that stands strong above the rest! From start to finish, the experience of working with Jodie is an enjoyable and special one for each and every new homeowner.

Every opportunity to interact with a customer is an important one– whether it be the first time a customer walks into a model home or visits the Mayberry Homes website, goes through their option choices, selections experience and design exploration; watching their new home take shape from framing to drywall; plumbing to paint, rooftop to baseboards to the last finishing touches… until the day of closing when they walk out of the Mayberry Homes office with a smile on their face and their brand new keys in hand!

Jodie truly values her rewarding career and says she is meant to be right where she is, with Mayberry Homes!

Check out some great home-building/designing tips with Jodie at My Home