Jordan Gulkis – 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Talkative, Outgoing, Energetic, Adventurous, Coffee connoisseur.

Hometown: Ft Lauderdale, Florida

Other places I’ve lived: New Orleans, Louisiana Cleveland, Ohio. Youngstown, Ohio. Ishpeming, Michigan.

I graduated from:Youngstown State University (go guins!!)

I’ve been doing what I do for: about 4 years! I was an anchor and reporter for my college news station ‘Light the Wick’. I got my first on-air job at WBUP in the Upper Peninsula as a weekday reporter and 6 P.M. anchor!

Most interesting assignment: When I covered the 2018 Copper Country flood.

I have a knack for: cooking! I love reading cookbooks and recreating recipes!

I’m passionate about: Telling people’s stories. Ever since I was little I loved listening to a good story. I’m so excited now that I get to share people’s stories in the community.

I can’t stop talking about: Anything that has to do with pop culture

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Reading, bingeing something on Netflix or exploring new places.

Other places you may have seen me: At the gym or a coffee shop!

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Old Town!

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The people!

Fun fact: I was always the girl in class asking too many questions and never satisfied with the answer. So my nickname in school was “20 questions Jordan”.