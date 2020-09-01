Joshua Pease

Josh decided to become a lawyer in high school. He grew up in Grand Rapids, where he developed a passion for justice and the law. He started reading books about criminal justice issues, and realized that he’d received the call – he was destined to be a lawyer! Some people choose the law because it presents a challenge. Others become attorneys for the money. Josh was born to be a lawyer. It’s in his blood.

His passion is part of what makes him so good at his job. He’s dedicated, driven, and committed to always doing his very best. Just ask Josh’s clients. It’s something they all appreciate about him. Plus, he’s extremely good at explaining things to people. He breaks down every detail so that everyone’s on the same page at the same time. It may not seem like a big deal at first, but the law can be very complicated. So an attorney who takes the time to make sure that you understand every part of your case is a very valuable asset, not to mention comforting.

After graduating from Western Michigan University, and getting his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, he spent a year working as the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Livingston County. After that, he went off on his own and practiced law for several years, making a name for himself as a relentless advocate for people from all walks of life. But being part of a team has definite benefits. Josh agreed to join ours, and we’re so very glad that he did!”