Five words/phrases that describe me: Energetic, adventurous, and always ready!

Hometown: Holland, MI

Other places I’ve lived: Kalamazoo, MI, Charles Town, WV

I graduated from: Western Michigan University

I have a knack for: Finding amazing ice cream flavors

I’m passionate about: Capturing great stories and photos

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m Exploring mid-Michigan, spending time at the gym, and trying out tasty local desserts.