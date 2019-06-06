Karen Gallagher is the founder and the owner of the Wellness Institute of Michigan. Karen earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice and a graduate degree, Masters of Social Work, both from Michigan State University. Karen has been working in the mental health field for over 35 years. She has worked in substance abuse, community mental health patient rights, inpatient adolescent psych, and outpatient neurological rehabilitation.



Karen has been in private practice for 20 years. She has created a vision of service delivery in which she ensures appropriate and highly professional care is delivered at all times. The Wellness Institute of Michigan has grown to include several highly trained and licensed therapists in 3 locations–Okemos, Jackson, and Ann Arbor.



Karen’s practice emphasizes a holistic approach to counseling which recognizes that several factors influence an individual’s life, including the mind, body, and spirit. This treatment philosophy understands that these variables create who we are, including a patient’s family history, socioeconomic status, individual experience, medical and physical backgrounds.



The Wellness Institute of Michigan is an arm of the community in terms of acknowledging and serving the mental health concerns of all who are in need. The services are offered to all ages, 0-100 for individuals, couples, and families.



Karen is the mother of 3 adult children and two precious grandchildren. Karen enjoys outdoor activities, including boating, bicycling, kayaking, and hiking.



Governing Board Member of Care Free Medical, Lansing

Member of the National Association of Social Workers

Member of the Brain Injury Association of Michigan

Member of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce

Woman of the Year Nominee Finalist-Lansing-Capital Area Women’s Magazine; 2010

When life happens, call the Wellness Institute of Michigan.

www.wellnessinstitutemi.com