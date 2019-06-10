5000 Marsh Rd.
Okemos, MI 48864
517-574-4523
info@shopkellies.com
Wooden Skate
1259 West Grand River
Okemos, MI 48864
517-220-2105
ABOUT KELLIE’S
Kellie’s Consignments is a retail and consignment store, charity operation, and gathering place, all in one colorful, exciting, twenty four thousand square foot establishment. From couture to basic, vintage to modern, Kellie’s Consignments sells gently used quality clothing for men and women. At Kellie’s you will find furniture and d’cor items, as well as fabulous jewelry and accessories.
Kellie’s Consignments benefits those who have unused items buried in their closets and may need extra money. Gently used items quickly transform into cash for consignors. We recycle, we up-cycle, we are upscale, and we help downsize. Money earned and spent at Kellie’s Consignments goes right back into our community. Each year Kellie’s put nearly $500,000 back into surrounding households.