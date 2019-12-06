Kellie Smith | North44 Medspa

Kellie Smith is the practice manager and surgical tech at Total Vein Care Clinic and North44 Medspa. Kellie was always passionate about helping others and fascinated with the healthcare field since she was a young girl. Kellie has worked in healthcare since she was 18 years old. Kellie started at Sparrow Hospital as a patient care tech in the burn unit while attending Lansing Community College.

During her time at LCC she obtained her Phlebotomy certificate and became a certified medical assistant. After obtaining her general associate degree at LCC Kellie transferred to Northern Michigan University to

study nursing. Kellie was quite adventurous and took her next move to Grand Valley State University where she continued studying nursing. Life had a different plan for Kellie, during her education at GSVU

she had her one and only child, Parker.

She maintained her position at Sparrow where she worked on the wound team and in the wound clinic for nearly 19 years. Kellie held a leadership role in the wound clinic and was even trained in Hyperbaric Oxyge Therapy at The Ohio State University. Kellie went back to school while working full time and earned her degree in applied surgical science, became a certified surgical tech and graduated magna cum laude.



Kellie had worked with Dr. Landis at the Sparrow Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic which led her to joining Dr. Landis and his team at TotalVein Care Clinic. Kellie assist Dr. Landis with vascular procedures, aesthetic treatments like vaginal rejuvenation, Botox and fillers too. Kellie saw an opportunity to manage the practice and she worked with the team to make positive changes to both Total Vein Care Clinic and North44 Medspa.

Kellie has also become certified in Trusculpt and HydraFacial. Kellie thrives on making the practice more efficient and successful every day. Kellie feels that the team they have is truly one of a kind. When Kellie isn’t working, she enjoys spending her time up north with family. Kellie is an avid Spartan

fan and loves watching them during football and basketball season.