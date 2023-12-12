https://kellies.shop/

About Our Business

Not Just for Your Shopping Needs. We Also Offer Tailored Solutions

With a central location to service you, we are more than just a place to shop. Kellie’s also hosts estate sales in Lansing, Grand Rapids, and surrounding areas. Since 2009, we’ve been helping families transition from one home to another. With our Estate, Auction and Off-Site Sales we can take the stress off an already tiring situation. When you realize “what am I going to do with all this stuff?” We can sell it for you. Allowing you to take more time preparing your next steps. Our years of experience have taught us to always make your transition success our priority.

​Our team of experts is ready to help you develop a move strategy to best suite your individual needs. Text Kellie at (517) 449-4511 or click on our contact form to see all the services we can help you with.

*Consultations are free of charge.*