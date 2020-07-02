Kiyerra Lake – 6 News Weekend anchor

Five words/phrases that describe me: Trustworthy, Independent, Caring, Kind, Curious

Hometown: Novi, MI

Other places I’ve lived: Canada, Brazil, New York, California, Mexico

I graduated from: Michigan State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 5 Years

Most interesting assignment: There are a few stories that come to mind. One of my favorite stories I did was when the cast of Hamilton invited a mother with stage 4 cancer and her son backstage. Hamilton was a way for the mother and son to connect and the cast really made that night special. It was heartwarming to be apart of that moment and sharing their story.

I have a knack for: Getting to meet new people and creating a good relationship with them.

I’m passionate about: My work. I love that I am a storyteller and that I get to help out the people in my community in so many different ways. I also want to make sure the content I create represents my station and the people I work with well.

I can’t stop talking about: My family. They are such a huge part of my life and always put a smile on my face.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Hanging out with my family and friends.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: My cabin up north. It is the perfect getaway and it is also surrounded by water. When I am overwhelmed, my cabin is my favorite place to go to unwind and relax.

What I love most about mid-Michigan: I was born in Lansing and I graduated from MSU so it’s nice to be back and reporting in this community. I love the people I get to meet and some of my favorite restaurants are here.

Where to connect with you: Facebook – WLNS Kiyerra Lake Twitter – @WLNSKiyerra Instagram – @Ki.yerra