Kristine Kletke

Kristine founded PMSI | Marketing Group in 1999. She has more than 25 years of experience working with businesses in marketing, business development, digital media, project management and copywriting. She was trained in business development by top trainers in the pharmaceutical industry and won multiple awards for top performance, including the President’s Award for the top 10% in a Fortune 500 company. As an entrepreneur, she has successfully grown PMSI from a fledgling business to a full-service marketing & digital media firm servicing Michigan as well as national accounts. Kristine has managed the branding campaigns of multiple companies ranging from a 650 million dollar healthcare organization to startups with limited budgets.

For more from Kristine, visit My Health