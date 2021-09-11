1 dead, 2-year-old hospitalized after overnight crash on MLK Blvd in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash Friday night on Martin Luther King Blvd. near Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.

Lansing Police were called to the crash last night around 11:40 p.m. and when they arrived they found two cars with serious damage.

The first car was driven by a 51-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries and ultimately was pronounced dead later that night. A 22-year-old woman was also in the car and suffered minor injuries, which she was treated for.

The second car had three people inside, and two of them had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries, a 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman.

Police say that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police 517-483-4600