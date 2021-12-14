17-year-old arrested, charged with homicide for Lansing triple shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with homicide for their role in a shooting on Cedar St. and Miller Rd. in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police say they identified Lemmie Edward Jones as a suspect and found and arrested him Monday.
Jones is accused of killing 17-year-old Arianna Delacruz and during that incident three other people were also hurt.
An 18-year-old woman suffered a critical injury, a 16-year-old was shot and had a serious injury, and a 10-week-old baby also had a serious injury.
LPD has still not provide an update on the other three people.
Jones was arraigned in 54-A District Court and faces six charges:
Count 1: Homicide – Open Murder
Count 2: Weapons – Firearms – Discharge from a Vehicle causing Death
Count 3: Assault with Intent to Murder
Count 4: Assault with Intent to Murder
Count 5: Assault with Intent to Murder
Count 6: Weapons – Carrying Concealed
Jones is next scheduled in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Buchanan for a probably cause conference on Dec. 22 at 3:00 p.m. and has a preliminary exam on Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
Probable Cause Conference: 12/22/21 @ 3 p.m.