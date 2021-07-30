19-year-old arrested for homicide in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Adolfo Benito Luiz in connection to a homicide in the 1100 block of W. Allegan St. in April.

Luiz was found in Lansing Thursday and was arrested without incident. He was arraigned in 54-A District court and charged with one count of homicide – open murder, and one charge of weapons – felony forearms.

He was denied bond.

The victim was identified in April as 19-year-old Adrien Jayce Price.

So far the city of Lansing has seen 17 homicide victims, according to 6 News’ information. In all of 2020, there were 20 homicide victims, which was also up from 2019.