$20,000 in Public Art Funding Available Through LEAP’s Ninth Annual Public Art for Communities Grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has announced that a Request for Proposals is now open for LEAP’s 2021 Public Art for Communities (PAFC) Grant Program.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Since 2012, LEAP has invested $250,000 in growing a collection of strategically placed, permanent, public art throughout the three-county Lansing region, with support from the PNC Foundation.

Past awardees include the city of Williamston, city of Mason, Dewitt Township, city of Dewitt, Meridian Township, city of St. Johns, city of East Lansing, Delta Township, Delhi Township, city of Grand Ledge, city of Lansing and the city of Charlotte. Photos of LEAP funded sculptures from past award years can be found on the LEAP website.

In order to receive funding, each community must adopt a public art policy.

Eligible applicants will be any municipality, business or organization within Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties. The LEAP Placemaking Committee will consider each application and two communities will each be recommended to receive a $10,000 grant. Scoring of applications will be weighted toward LEAP community and business members.

“Even amid the ongoing pandemic, LEAP is working tirelessly and succeeding in recruiting businesses to the region, with LEAP’s Public Art for Communities grant program remaining an essential tool in aiding this effort,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “Through this program, we have successfully created a sense of place that builds on the human diversity of our region, which is inspiring for those of who already call the Lansing region home and is of paramount concern to the new people and businesses we are seeking to welcome to the region.”

Submission guidelines, eligibility and application criteria, including the policy guideline template and the RFP, can be found on LEAP’s website. Grantees will be announced in spring 2021, and artwork will be unveiled in October 2021.