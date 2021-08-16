24-year-old man shot in downtown Lansing, in critical condition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning, around 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Museum Dr. in downtown Lansing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital Sunday and is still in critical condition as of Monday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, there were several shots fired at each other and many people left the area during and after the gun fire.

At this time there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, but LPD said they believe many people were around when it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.