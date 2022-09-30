LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A homicide investigation is now underway after a 24-year-old woman was found shot and killed early Friday morning.

Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.

Authorities said when they arrived they found the 28-year-old accused in a field, and a gun was secured.

Shortly after, police found the victim with a gunshot wound in a parking lot nearby. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim and the person accused knew each other and the caller was able to give information on the accused as well, police said.

The victim was a 24-year-old woman from Jackson County and the accused is a 28-year-old from Lansing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.