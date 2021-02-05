29-year-old Lansing man arrested for 9 felonies

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 29-year-old Lansing man has been arrested for nine felonies, including possession of narcotics, ammunition and resisting an officer following an erratic driving stop.

On February 3, at approximately 11 p.m., the Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) and

Michigan State Police (Secured City Partnership – SCP) team members observed a vehicle violating the speed limit and driving erratic in the area of W. St. Joseph St. and Everett Dr.



Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 200 block of N. Deerfield.

As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver (29 year old male – suspect) exited and ran into a nearby residence.

Officers pursued the suspect and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Officers recovered and secured a handgun with a loaded extended magazine the suspect was in

possession of.

Officers also located and recovered an assault rifle, ammunition, and narcotics in the

suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility.

Detailed investigative reports with regard to this case were presented to the Ingham County Prosecutor for review on issuing criminal charges.



On February 4, 2021 the Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges on the arrested suspect. He was subsequently arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following charges:

Count 1: Weapons – Firearms – Receiving & Concealing

Count 2: Carrying Concealed Weapon

Count 3: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 4: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 5: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 8: Obstructing/resisting/assaulting – Police Officer

Count 9: Controlled Substance – Possession Analogues



