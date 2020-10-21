3-year-old child shot at Zap Zone in West Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A 3-year-old child was shot Tuesday evening at Zap Zone on the city’s west side, according to the child’s grandmother.

6 News reporter Brittany Flowers spoke to the young girl’s grandma on scene just before 8:30 p.m. The woman, who did not wish to release her name said her family was at the entertainment venue for a birthday party when they heard gunshots.

She said people inside at the time lowered to the ground, while many ran to the bathroom.

When she got to the restroom, she noticed the 3-year-old was bleeding had a hole in in her side.

We are working to learn more details about the incident and if a suspect has been identified.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.