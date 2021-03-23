30-year-old Lansing woman faces two felony charges

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Prosecutor recently issued criminal charges on the arrested 30-year-old Lansing woman in relation to a shooting in Lansing Sunday.

She faces two charges: assault with intent to murder and a second count of possessing a felony firearm.

The suspect was arraigned today in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following:

Person is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons on the following dates:

Probable Cause Conference: 4/1/21 @ 10:00 a.m.

Preliminary Exam: 4/9/21 @ 8:30 a.m.

Additional: The 23 year old shooting victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sunday, March 21, 2021

On Sunday, at approximately 3:39 pm, Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road.

Officers located a 23-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound. Lansing Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

A suspect in the incident, a 30-year-old female, is currently in custody. More information will be made available as it is obtained.

Anyone with information about the event is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Richard Thomas at 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.