59-year-old Lansing man arrested on child pornography charges

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 59-year-old Lansing man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday.

The charges follow an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children NCMEC tip.

Further investigation led to locating a residence in the City of Lansing.

A search of the home netted Internet-capable devices and evidence.

Leclear has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of sexually abusive material aggravated possession.

If convicted, Leclear faces up to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive material abusive activity, 10 years for each count of using a computer to commit a crime and 10 years for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material aggravated possession.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.