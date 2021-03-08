6 Lansing-area youth artists to be featured on billboards

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Six Lansing-area youth artists will be featured on Adams Outdoor Advertising digital billboards throughout the Greater Lansing region through the month of March as part of the Arts Council of Greater Lansing’s Young Creatives Billboard Project.

The billboard is part of an annual event in March where the Arts Council of Greater Lansing celebrates Youth Art Month, a national program founded by the Council for Art Education in 1961.

The program emphasizes the role of the arts in a child’s education and why all children deserve to have a quality arts education program included in their school curriculum.

To align with the national program, in 2015, the Arts Council launched its “Support Young Creatives” Billboard Project and advocacy campaign. The program is in its seventh year and invites area teachers to submit student art for the annual competition, which provides digital billboard space throughout the region.

“Our Young Creatives Billboard Project is one of our favorite programs at the Arts Council, and this year it holds even more significance due to all the challenges students have faced recently,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director in a press release. “Our area students haven’t had the same opportunities to share their work as they normally would in a school year. This project allows us to shine a light on their talents and share their creativity with the community.” Martin said.

Original artworks were submitted by Greater Lansing area teachers and final pieces were selected based on composition and overall visual elements, including roadside appeal, as well as their combined representation of ages and regions.

Each year, one billboard is also awarded to the first-place winner of MSUFCU’s Student Art Exhibit. This year’s winner will be announced mid-March, and that billboard will join the rotation along with the other Young Creatives at that time.

The 2021 Young Creative billboards feature the art of the following youth artists:

·Naomi Eckford, Marble Elementary, East Lansing School District, kindergarten—teacher, Karolyn Sung

·Benjamin Eyke, Williamston High School, Williamston Community Schools, twelfth grade—teacher, Meagan Kubu

·Zoe Jansen, Waverly High School, Waverly Community Schools, Senior—teacher, Lisa Lam-Wilson

· Emma J. Li, Chippewa Middle School, Okemos School District, eighth grade—teacher, Vivian Dwyer

· Mario Mares, Cole Academy East, Cole Academy, third grade—teacher, Samantha Davis

“An important part of our mission and our advocacy work is highlighting the significant role that the arts play in youth education, and it shows our area students that the arts are key to building community and need to be seen,” said Martin. “We are extremely grateful to all of our area teachers, students, families and sponsors who work with us to make this happen.”

The Young Creatives Billboard Project and annual campaign is sponsored by Adams Outdoor Advertising, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union—Desk Drawer Fund, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.