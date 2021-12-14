Animal Control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs and 2 dead cats from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control Officers seized 25 cats, four dogs and two dead cats from a home on Pierce St. in Lansing.

Animal control officers executed a search warrant after they got two complaints from people who were worried.

Ingham County Animal Control says the animals were taken after they found unsanitary living conditions.

“No animal deserves to live in the conditions we found these cats and dogs in,” said Dan

Verhougstraete, deputy director at ICAC. “Many will require medical treatment after living in these

conditions and not being cared for properly.”

Ingham County Animal Control says the animals will go to a shelter to get proper care during the investigation.

If you are concerned and would like to help, the shelter is taking monetary donations and donations of non-clumping cat litter and wet cat food.