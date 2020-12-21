Bicyclist killed after hit by car this morning in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police confirm to 6 News, a bicyclist was killed, after it was hit by a car this morning, on Cedar Street near Miller Road.

According to officers, the 31-year-old man was crossing cedar, when it crashed with a car traveling south.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, but according to officials, police believe the cyclist crossed the road on a red light.

The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with police and was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators remain on scene at this time.

<<<This story is developing, and will be updated.